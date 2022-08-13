BidiPass (BDP) Price Reaches $0.0002

BidiPass (BDP) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $87,692.84 and approximately $21.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BidiPass

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org.

BidiPass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

