Biechele Royce Advisors Has $13.50 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Biechele Royce Advisors increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 5.4% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $13,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.93. The stock had a trading volume of 40,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,703. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.40. The firm has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

