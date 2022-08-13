Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB) Short Interest Down 30.6% in July

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bilander Acquisition Stock Performance

Bilander Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. Bilander Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Bilander Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,919,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,215,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $5,411,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Bilander Acquisition Company Profile

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

