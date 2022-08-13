Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Bio-Path Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
