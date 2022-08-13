Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Update

Biophytis S.A. (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the July 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Biophytis in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Biophytis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPTS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,006. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. Biophytis has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Biophytis

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

See Also

