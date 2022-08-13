BIT Mining (BTCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCMGet Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 19th.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.68 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%.

BIT Mining Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:BTCM opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.47. BIT Mining has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

Institutional Trading of BIT Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTCM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BIT Mining by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 51,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 2,768.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 503,002 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BIT Mining by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 105,644 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BIT Mining by 66.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,860 shares during the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIT Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

See Also

Earnings History for BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.