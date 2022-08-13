BIT Mining (BTCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 19th.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.68 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%.

NYSE:BTCM opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.47. BIT Mining has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTCM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BIT Mining by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 51,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 2,768.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 503,002 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BIT Mining by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 105,644 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BIT Mining by 66.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,860 shares during the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

