BIT Mining (BTCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 19th.
BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.68 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%.
BIT Mining Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSE:BTCM opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.47. BIT Mining has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.
BIT Mining Company Profile
BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 150 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.
