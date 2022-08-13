Bitcoin Adult Hits Market Cap of $6,297.50 (BTAD)

Bitcoin Adult (BTAD) traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Bitcoin Adult coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Adult has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Adult has a market cap of $6,297.50 and $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Adult was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004098 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002281 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001557 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014746 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00038918 BTC.
Bitcoin Adult Coin Profile
Bitcoin Adult’s total supply is 53,543,730 coins and its circulating supply is 51,582,493 coins. Bitcoin Adult’s official Twitter account is @BTADULT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Adult is www.bitcoin-adult.com.
Bitcoin Adult Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Adult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Adult and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.