Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.81 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 40% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00003306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and $115.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00311527 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00128973 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00084152 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.