BlackHat (BLKC) Hits Market Capitalization of $615,499.69

BlackHat (BLKC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, BlackHat has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlackHat has a market cap of $615,499.69 and approximately $88,046.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0809 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00038739 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin.

Buying and Selling BlackHat

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

