BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $524.00 million-$528.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.27 million. BlackLine also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BL. Bank of America lowered BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.89.

BlackLine Stock Up 2.7 %

BL traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.76. 287,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.03. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 0.84. BlackLine has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $135.00.

Insider Activity

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $36,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $287,268 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackLine by 12.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 43.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BlackLine by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

