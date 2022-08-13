BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Up 110.4% in July

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, an increase of 110.4% from the July 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BHK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. 72,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,651. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $17.36.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.