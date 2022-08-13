BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

NYSE BLK opened at $751.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $638.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $684.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

