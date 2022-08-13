BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 209.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,638 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.66% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,517 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 15.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

MUC stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

