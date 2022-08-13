Blockzero Labs Price Tops $0.0298 on Top Exchanges (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $3,352.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

