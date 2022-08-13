Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. Blucora has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Blucora had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hill Path Capital LP grew its holdings in Blucora by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,312,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after buying an additional 1,831,249 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,420 shares during the period. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,350,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Blucora by 56.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 265,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Blucora by 228.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 272,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 189,447 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

