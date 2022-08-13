BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of BlueLinx from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.75.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BXC stock opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $752.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.43.

Institutional Trading of BlueLinx

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by ($0.16). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 79.52% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlueLinx will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlueLinx by 45.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BlueLinx by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlueLinx by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlueLinx by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlueLinx by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlueLinx

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.