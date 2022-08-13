BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BLSFY remained flat at $62.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.51. BlueScope Steel has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.95.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, the Pacific Islands, and Asia. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

