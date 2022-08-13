BMO Capital Markets Cuts Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $23.00

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

MD has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MD opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $35.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,188,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 25,565 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

