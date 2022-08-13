Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boardwalk REIT from a market perform rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.83.

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$50.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$45.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 4.84. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$41.12 and a twelve month high of C$61.77.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

