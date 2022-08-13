BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

BOK Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. BOK Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BOK Financial to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.36. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.39.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,205.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,283,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $850,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,205.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $1,577,055. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.83.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

