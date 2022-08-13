BoringDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,900.00 (BOR)

BoringDAO (BOR) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $114.71 or 0.00468937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $16.48 million and $2,900.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com.

BoringDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

