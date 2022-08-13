Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Avnet were worth $28,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,170,000 after buying an additional 810,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 71,654 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Avnet by 15.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

