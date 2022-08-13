Boston Partners Buys 16,601 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,601 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.55% of Starwood Property Trust worth $40,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STWD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE STWD opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.46. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

