Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Boston Partners cut its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,079,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 429,364 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in NCR were worth $43,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NCR by 59.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 283.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens cut their target price on NCR to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 1.52. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

