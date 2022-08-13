Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $34,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,587,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,800 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $103.12 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.96.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.