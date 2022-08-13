Boston Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Boston Partners increased its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,033 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.29% of Unisys worth $32,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $709.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Unisys

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UIS. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.



Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

