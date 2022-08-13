Bottos Hits Market Cap of $309,381.04 (BTO)

Bottos (BTO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a market capitalization of $309,381.04 and $29,489.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,441.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00128323 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063756 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos.

Buying and Selling Bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.