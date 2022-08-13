BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Truist Financial

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.71.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE BRCC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 969,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,288. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74. BRC has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $4.11. The company had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRC will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in BRC in the first quarter worth $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of BRC by 420.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRC

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.