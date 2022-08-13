BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Truist Financial

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.71.
BRC Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE BRCC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 969,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,288. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74. BRC has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $34.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in BRC in the first quarter worth $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of BRC by 420.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BRC
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
