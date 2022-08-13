Brembo (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Rating) shares were up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRBOF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Brembo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Brembo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €10.50 ($10.71) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Brembo alerts:

Brembo Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.

Brembo Company Profile

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. The company operates through Discs – Systems – Motorbikes; and After market – Performance Group segments. The company offers brake discs, calipers, wheel-side modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brembo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brembo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.