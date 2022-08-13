BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Up 73.3% in July

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCTXW stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. 3,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,618. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75.

Institutional Trading of BriaCell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 181,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 21,219 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 469,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 77,738 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000.

