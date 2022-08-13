Brian R. Ford Acquires 500 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) Director Brian R. Ford purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.43 per share, for a total transaction of $11,215.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,705.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
FS KKR Capital Price Performance
FSK opened at $22.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.36.
FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.30%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 185,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.
