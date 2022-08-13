Brian R. Ford Acquires 500 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) Director Brian R. Ford purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.43 per share, for a total transaction of $11,215.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,705.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FSK opened at $22.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.30%.

FSK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group cut their price target on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 185,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

