Bridge Mutual Hits Market Cap of $1.48 Million (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (BMI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $65,366.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bridge Mutual alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual.

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Mutual should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bridge Mutual using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bridge Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bridge Mutual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.