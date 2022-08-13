Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

BLIN stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 million. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 23,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,419.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,702 shares of company stock worth $62,797. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

