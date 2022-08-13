Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BWBBP stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.3672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

Insider Transactions at Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $69,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,194,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,878,842.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.