Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,901,176,000 after buying an additional 2,020,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,863,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,354,737,000 after purchasing an additional 922,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,286,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,800 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

