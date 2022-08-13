Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Shares Acquired by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 2.01% of Broadscale Acquisition worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,549,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadscale Acquisition by 4,267.8% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 767,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 750,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadscale Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCLE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 284,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,173. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

About Broadscale Acquisition

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

