Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Short Interest Update

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadscale Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Broadscale Acquisition by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,570,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,581 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,549,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,038,000. RPO LLC boosted its position in Broadscale Acquisition by 66.7% during the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 916,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 366,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Broadscale Acquisition by 49.7% during the first quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 864,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Broadscale Acquisition Stock Performance

SCLE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 284,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. Broadscale Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Broadscale Acquisition Company Profile

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

