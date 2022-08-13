Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) PT at C$136.00

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$136.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOO shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

BRP Price Performance

DOO opened at C$100.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$87.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$93.74. BRP has a 1-year low of C$73.74 and a 1-year high of C$129.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63.

BRP Announces Dividend

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 12.1899996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.91%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

