Brokerages Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target at $116.19

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,897,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $22,035,078.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $78.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.64. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $135.70.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

