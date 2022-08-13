Brokerages Set London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) PT at $8,825.00

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8,825.00.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LNSTY opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.