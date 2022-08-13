Brokerages Set Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price at $141.15

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.69.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $83.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.78 and a 200 day moving average of $106.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.81 and a beta of 1.73. Roku has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $374.74.

Insider Activity

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Roku’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 156.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 150.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 1,757.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Roku by 193.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.