Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $53.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,227,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,410,126.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 610,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,909,229.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,320,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,369,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 676.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 175,712 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

