Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 745 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,134,000 after purchasing an additional 137,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,905,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,170,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,009,000 after buying an additional 51,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $282.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.89. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

