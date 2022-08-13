BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BTRS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

BTRS Stock Performance

BTRS opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. BTRS has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $12.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity at BTRS

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.63 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $27,095.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,007.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $27,095.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $459,007.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Steven Pinado sold 13,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $62,335.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,631. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,956 shares of company stock valued at $95,636. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BTRS

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of BTRS by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BTRS by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS

(Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Featured Stories

