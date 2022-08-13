Bunicorn (BUNI) Trading Up 8% This Week

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $98,904.52 and approximately $708.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00038349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.

Bunicorn Coin Trading

