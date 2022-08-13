BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.48 EPS

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($2.48), Fidelity Earnings reports. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

BurgerFi International stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.07. 27,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,197. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. BurgerFi International has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $11.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 39.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

