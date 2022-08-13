BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Announces Earnings Results

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($2.48), Fidelity Earnings reports. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%.

BurgerFi International Trading Down 4.1 %

BFI stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. BurgerFi International has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BurgerFi International Company Profile

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

