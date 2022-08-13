Burney Co. Decreases Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Crown were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth $63,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $100.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.73. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.85 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

