Burney Co. Decreases Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Fastenal by 4.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 323,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 380,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 50,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 85,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Fastenal by 4.6% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FAST stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.