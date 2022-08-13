Burney Co. Grows Stock Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 343.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of LAC stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

